UL’s Drake Osborn continues to impress Coach Matt Deggs

Ragin Cajun Baseball steps out of Sun Belt Conference play this weekend with a matchup this weekend against North Alabama.

This is the 3rd to last series of the regular season, and it’s another opportunity for UL catcher Drake Osborn to impress baseball fans across the country.

He’s been on a torrid pace at the plate, leading the team with a .322 batting average, and a .876 on base percentage.

UL Head Coach Matt Deggs says his production is one of the most impressive things about him, but it’s not the only role he fills on this team.

Deggs says Osborn adds more than just numbers to the team.

“He has done everything and more that I have expected. Who he is as a man on and off the field is the best part fro me. He is a throwback, he probably should have played 20-30 years ago. He plays hurt and doesn’t get injured.”