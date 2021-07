Friday morning, Ragin Cajun guard Cedric Russell announced he’s headed to Ohio State. He entered the transfer portal back on June 30th and has made his decision.

Cedric entertained offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Marquette, and St. John’s, but ultimately picked the Buckeyes.

It’s a loss for the Cajuns, on the stat sheet because Cedric led the UL in scoring averaging 17 points a game and he was a first team All Sun Belt selection.