Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
List of COVID-19 vaccination events around Acadiana
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
One dead, one injured in Eunice shooting
Lafayette Parish teachers, support staff to receive COVID-19 relief bonus
Bill to expand territory of North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority, faces opposition from chairperson
Video
Gov. John Bel Edwards to meet with President Biden in Lake Charles
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Cleveland Rocks the Draft
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Salute the Seniors
Contests
Mother’s Day Contest
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Email Newsletters
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Cajun Nation
UL’s Drake Osborn continues to impress Coach Matt Deggs
Video
Local News
One dead, one injured in Eunice shooting
Lafayette Parish teachers, support staff to receive COVID-19 relief bonus
Bill to expand territory of North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority, faces opposition from chairperson
Video
Gov. John Bel Edwards to meet with President Biden in Lake Charles
Video
Vermilion Parish Police Jury asks District Attorney Don Landry to withdraw the parish from coastal lawsuit
Video
Poppa’s Fried Chicken in Lafayette closed after fire
New Iberia woman indicted in cold case murder of infant daughter
Video
Rayne man arrested for vehicle theft
Breaux Bridge woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting brother in face
Video
Interim Fire Chief appointed for Kaplan
More Local
Trending Stories
Seacor Special: Community embraces families of those aboard Seacor Power
Video
One dead, one injured in Eunice shooting
Coroner: Gunshot killed baby at end of father’s police chase
New Iberia woman indicted in cold case murder of infant daughter
Video
Sheriff: Porn, alcohol and sex part of Louisiana lunch lady’s student sleepovers
Video
Sidebar