Mother’s love, community generosity doubles scholarship to create lasting legacy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship in Kinesiology now has the potential to be a $5k award.

Audi Lafayette and General Manager, Barbara Marin says not being able to finish college herself, and hearing about Carol Trosclair’s “Vacationing for Scholarships” raffle ticket fundraising endeavors for her son’s memorial UL Lafayette Kinesiology Scholarships, gave her a way to help.

“I am always looking for ways to give back in meaningful, impactful ways,” Barbara said, “and I don’t want any student held back from achieving their career goals because they don’t have the financial means to attain them. What better way to make an impact than to fund Scholarships as the investment lives on through success.”

Marin, on behalf of Audi Lafayette made a $2,500 donation and bought 25 books of raffle tickets to GIVE to the first 25 people who buy a $100 book of 10 raffle tickets, thereby giving the purchaser 20 chances to win the grand prize of a custom designed Vacation for 2 from Travel Machine that comes with $500 cash to spend on your vacation and gives 20 free gifts from which to choose, namely:

In October, tickets are redeemable at Tropical Smoothie (all 6 locations) for a FREE flat bread – OR – at Reve Coffee Roasters (both locations) for a FREE coffee or tea and a chocolate chip pumpkin bread.

In November, tickets are redeemable at Roly Poly for a FREE 6″ wrap – OR – at Great Harvest Bread for a FREE loaf of bread of your choice.

“Barbara Marin’s generosity, along with the community’s support, truly creates a `Community Legacy Scholarship,’ helping us provide a $5,000 award in my son’s memory. David was a senior majoring in Kinesiology at UL Lafayette when he accidently passed away – consequently not able to fulfill the entirely of his career goals, aspirations and ambitions, but a little bit of David lives on through the success of those who receive his scholarship,” Trosclair stated.

To “Buy a Book of Raffle Tickets – Get a Book of Raffle Tickets Free” (BOGO) to double your chances of winning the Vacation of your choice for 2 from Travel Machine and to double the free gifts you receive, all while supporting The David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship in Kinesiology, contact Carol Trosclair at (337) 255-8155, or by e-mail at: carol8155@cox-internet.com