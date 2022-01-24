COVID bounce back: Lafayette club scene returns with a vengeance

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s bars and nightclubs recently had their best month since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority shows.

In November, 2021 bars and nightclubs in the City of Lafayette made around $3.5 million — the most for a single month going back to December 2019, when they made more than $3.9 million.

According to The Daily Advertiser, through the first 11 months of 2021, the Lafayette’s nightclubs had $30.5 million in sales, an improvement of 20.7% over the same period in 2020, which had $25.2 million.

In all of 2020, bars had $27.9 million in sales.

Clothing stores have seen sales recover greatly since the shutdown in 2020, which came during what is typically the busiest time of year for many of the boutiques.

Through November, men’s clothing stores made more than $7 million in 2021, up 14.3% from the full-year total of $5.2 million in 2020. The story was similar for women’s clothing stores, which saw $29.8 million in sales through the first 11 months of 2021, up 23.4% from $24.1 million in all of 2020.

