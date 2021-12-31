Chick-fil-A reveals most-ordered menu items of 2021

(WETM) – Chick-fil-A remains one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States, having recently ranked first in customer satisfaction for the seventh year in a row, as determined by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.
Now, as 2021 comes to a close, the restaurant is sharing its customers most-ordered items of the year — and the top choice may surprise you. In all six of the company’s regions, the most-ordered item was Waffle Potato Fries, and not the chain’s signature Chicken Sandwich.
Soft drinks were also extremely popular across the board, nabbing the No. 2 spot in every region.
Chick-fil-A Nuggets and the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich fared almost as well in the rankings, while menu items such as Sweet Ice Tea and Lemonade remained popular.
Here’s a breakdown of the most popular items in each region of the country:
Southeast region:
- Waffle Potato Fries™
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Hash Browns
- Regular Lemonade
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-n-Minis™
- Mac & Cheese
Atlantic region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Hash Browns
- Regular Lemonade
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
- Chick-n-Minis
- Mac & Cheese
Northeast region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Regular Lemonade
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Hash Browns
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Chick-fil-A® Deluxe Sandwich
Midwest region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Regular Lemonade
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Hash Browns
- Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
Southwest region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Regular Lemonade
- Hash Browns
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis
West region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Regular Lemonade
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
- Hash Browns
- Sweet Iced Tea