Skip to content
KLFY.com
Lafayette
83°
Lafayette
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
KLFY Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
South / Regional News
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Ella Goodie
Your Local Election HQ
KLFY Podcasts
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Acadiana Boil Advisories
Entertainment News
Lowest gas prices in Lafayette
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Inside Cajun Nation podcast
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
1st and 10
Athlete of the Week
Community
Apply to be a Guest on KLFY
Passe Partout
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Acadiana Live
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Moving Acadiana Forward
Destination Louisiane
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Test for Life kit
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest 2022
About Us
KLFY TV Schedule
Meet the KLFY News 10 Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FCC Public File
Management
KLFY EEO Reports
Privacy Policy
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
KLFY Apps
Acadiana Kidcasters — Apply for your child to do the weather live on KLFY-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Business
Russia’s central bank cuts interest rates to prewar …
Top AP Business Headlines
Russian suspect appeals for acquittal at Dutch MH17 …
PG&E pleads not guilty in deadly 2020 California …
US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of …
Zimbabweans count their toes as inflation soars above …
Red-hot inflation drags Wall Street to end the week
Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package …
More AP Business
Bird flu arrives in Southwest after millions of birds …
Sriracha hot sauce maker warns of shortage
Fire at LNG terminal in Texas jolts residents, fuel …
NLRB denies Amazon’s ask to close union hearing to …
Airlines blast EU plan to expand emissions rule for …
Gas prices close in on $5 a gallon in US, hit record …
Mortgage rates jump again, buyers head to the sideline
Trending Stories
SWAT team surrounds Abbeville home, 1 at large
Teen charged after fleeing from Carencro police
Historic Avery Island Salt Mine closes for good
Search reaches 3 months for missing person Ella Goodie
Free fishing in Louisiana this weekend
UPDATE: More details about the Bastrop triple homicide …
Controversy surrounds Ave Maria shrine in Opelousas