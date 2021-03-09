UPDATE: Missing Lafayette Woman found safe at a friend’s house

UPDATE: Marie Marino has been found safe.



According to Lafayette Police, Ms. Marino was found safe and unharmed at a friend’s house around 3:00 a.m.



ORIGINAL STORY:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman.

They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 85-year old Marie Marino.



According to Senior Corporal Bridgette Dugas, Marino suffers from dementia and was last seen on Monday at approximately 1:30 p.m. at her residence in the 100 block of Gayle Street.



She was last seen wearing a nightgown.



Anyone who knows where she is should call 911.