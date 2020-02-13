Live Now
Sunshine Bridge is closed as negotiations continue with armed robbery suspect

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WFLA)- An armed robbery suspect is threatening to jump off the Sunshine Bridge at this time.

The current situation has forced the closure of the Sunshine Bridge in both directions.

APSO says deputies were called to a store in Donaldsonville regarding an armed robbery on a local business around noon on Thursday.

The initial investigation shows that the suspect “robbed a store clerk with a knife and fled the scene,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim in the armed robbery required medical attention after receiving a punch from the suspect.

Deputies were alerted to the fact that the suspect was on the Sunshine Bridge.

The suspect was walking on the bridge and subsequently “threatened to jump” after being approached by law enforcement.

APSO says, “negotiations with the suspect are ongoing at this time.”

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

