One person killed and another injured in overnight shooting

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Chief Martin Mclendon says, officers found the two victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on the corner of Creswell Lane and Edith Street.

The police chief says, the driver was found dead and the passenger was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Chief Mclendon says, officers were iniatially responding to a call of shots fired in the area of Jefferson Street, which is about five blocks away from where the vehicle was found.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar