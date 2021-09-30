One person killed and another injured in overnight shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Chief Martin Mclendon says, officers found the two victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on the corner of Creswell Lane and Edith Street.

The police chief says, the driver was found dead and the passenger was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Chief Mclendon says, officers were iniatially responding to a call of shots fired in the area of Jefferson Street, which is about five blocks away from where the vehicle was found.

This is a developing story.