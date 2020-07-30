Lafayette’s interim parks & recreation director abruptly resigns and retires

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Frank Wittenberg, the interim director for Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks & Recreation Department, resigned from his position today and submitted his retirement.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Chief Communications Officer Jaime Angelle confirmed the retirement Thursday. No further details were given.

The department’s budget has been severely slashed, which includes the controversial layoffs of dozens of employees and the closure of four recreation centers on the parish’s northside.

Wittenberg was appointed interim after longtime parks and recreation director Gerald Boudreaux announced his retirement from the post earlier this month.

Boudreaux later called his departure a resignation due to what he said were decisions made by LCG’s current administration.

This is developing story. We will provide new information as the it becomes available.