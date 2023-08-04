EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– A third former worker at Pumpkin Patch Daycare has been arrested for the child mistreatment.

Chasity Monique Guillory, 29, of Eunice was arrested on a felony warrant and is being charged with six counts of cruelty to juveniles, according to St. Landry Parish police.

Just this morning, Kaitlyn Andrepont Doucet, 27, of Church Point turned herself in and has been charged with six counts of cruelty to juveniles. Earlier in the week, 23-year-old Alyssa Dupre was also arrested and charged for six counts of juvenile cruelty.

The daycare has been under investigation since KLFY obtained videos of toddlers and young children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces, being intentionally frightened to the point of tears and taped to a chair by employees of the facility.