Water Works District 3 in Port Barre issues boil advisory

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La.- Boil advisory for all Routes 01-04. Due to water pressure not building up, the water system had to be turned off temporarily.

For new updates, visit district3waterworks.myruralwater.com

Route 1 (Area A)- includes: Highway 743,Toulouse Rd, Boudar, Emonet,Nezat Road, Ortego Lane and Flossie Lane.

Route 2 (Area B)- Alex Stoute Rd, John Addie, Saquette, Paul Beniot, Pile Ridge, Mound Hope Rd, Cajun Rd, Spike Rd, Lalu Rd, Silver Rose Rd, Gentry Drive, Rayne Rd, Highway 359, Highway 103, and Will Landry Road.

Route 3 (Area C)- Courtableau, Bo Grand, Mouille Rd,Juniors, Pappy Earl,Clayton, Matthew Rd, Bill Lloyd Lane, Murphy Gaudet,Quebedeaux Road & O G Track.

Route 4 (Area D)- Pernie Bailey Rd, Bayou Road, Lahaye, Kennsion, Bayou Gerimond, Aymond Rd, Highway 190, Cypress View Lane, Dupre, John Chance, Pitre Road, Martinez, Spillway, Shady Camp,Current Lake, Blue Boat, Levee Landing Lane, Woodlawn Road, Raintree Lane, Redwood Lane,Oakside Lane, Lakeland Rd, Elm Lane, Pinehaven Rd, Waterfront Rd, Possum Hollow, Misty Creek Rd, Buzzard’s Roost, Lakeshore, 3 Mile, Timber Drive, Hickory, Pecan Street, Walnut Street, Camelia Lane, Wisteria Lane, Magnolia Street, Maple Street, Plum, Cottonwood, Moss, Tupla, Spruce,Azalea,Pine Street, Oak,Willow Lane, Birch Street, Cypress Lane, Boxwood Street, Gum Street, Front, Two O’ Clock Lane, South 3 Mile Avenue, Wilson Lane, Old Highway 190.