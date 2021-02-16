Village of Palmetto under a boil advisory due to low water pressure

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The entire Village of Palmetto water system is under a boil advisory until further notice.

This is just for precautionary measures only, the village’s administration said. It’s strictly due to the loss in pressure this morning.

When making a decision to boil your water, please keep in mind the use of electricity. Use your better judgment when to boil, or not to boil. This boil advisory may take longer than normal to clear, due to the working conditions, the village’s administration said.