UPDATE: Lafayette Utilities lifts boil water advisory

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has lifted the boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the area between I-10 and LA-1252 and between Moss Street and LA-354.

Water samples collected by LUS under the guidance of the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health have been cleared.

A pipe located north of I-10 in a vacant area near Louisiana Avenue broke early Sunday morning resulting in a loss of water pressure.

The issue was fully resolved by 2 p.m. Sunday, once the broken pipe was isolated from the system.

