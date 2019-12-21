Live Now
UPDATE: City of Jeanerette lifts boil advisory

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — DEC. 27 UPDATE: The City just received the word that its water samples have been found clear of contaminants.

The advisory has been lifted.

ORIGINAL: Officials in Jeanerette are urging residents to observe a boil order for all tap water until further notice.

In a press release, officials explained that the town has experienced a loss of pressure system-wide. The pressure loss means that the microbiological quality of the town’s water is questionable.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

  • Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

