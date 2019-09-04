Town of Sunset emergency water shut-off happening Thursday

A main water line break will shut off all water supply in the Town of Sunset beginning at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Town officials say crews will begin working on an 8-inch water line break.

A boil water advisory will be in effect beginning at 7:30 a.m. until water samples confirm the water is again safe to drink.

While the advisory is in effect, customers are urged to boil tap water vigorously for at least five minutes and let it cool before using it to cook, drink, make ice, or wash uncooked foods.

Residents are also urged to share the information about the boil advisory for those who might not have received it directly.