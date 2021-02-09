Town of Leonville issues partial boil advisory

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Town of Leonville has issued a partial boil advisory after experiencing problems when a main water line was cut by a contractor.

According to officials, the following roads are affected by this advisory:

Beginning at 1119 Jennings Rd to 1131

Highway 742 between 837 and 1742

Little Teche Rd between 207 and 3193

Daniel Meche Rd, Albert Rd, Sandra Lee Rd, Bebo Rd, and Amy Rd.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

The Town of Leonville Water System says it will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.