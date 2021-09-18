Town of Leonville issues boil water advisory after fecal indicator found

LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY) The Town of Leonville has a boil water advisory in effect, as officials work to test the water around a contaminated site.

On Saturday, officials said they detected a fecal indicator (E. coli) in Well #2 – Town Yard Nearest to Creswell Lane.

“As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation. On September 17, 2021, we collected a sample from Well #2. The sample tested positive for E. coli. Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains). It can also happen due to a break in the water line (pipe) or a failure in the water treatment process.” a statement from the town read.

The well is offline and will be flushed and/or disinfected with confirmation sampling supported by LDH prior to being placed back into service, officials said.

“We anticipate resolving the problem within by September 20, 2021.”

In the meantime, residents are asked to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.”