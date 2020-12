LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY) A boil advisory is in effect in parts of Leonville after officials say a water line broke during construction work Monday.

The precautionary advisory was put in place for areas between 4603 and 5971 Highway 91 as well as Marcel Lane, Pleasant Run, Euzebe Road, Bayou Teche Subdivisio, Kamin Drive, Clarissa Plantation, and Tom Schexnader Road.