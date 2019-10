BALDWIN, La.- The water supply will be temporarily shut off to residents in the town of Baldwin living on: Labau, Eighth, Ninth, Tenth, Jolivette, Provost, Lancelin Streets and parts of Martin Luther King to repair a waterline break.

The water will be turned off Monday, October 7, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. until further notice, officials say.

Residents with any questions can call the Town Hall directly at (337) 923-7523.