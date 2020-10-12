St. Martinville under boil advisory until further notice

ST. MARTINVILLE (KLFY) — The entire city of St. Martinville has been placed under a boil advisory until further notice, according to city officials.
Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least a full minute before consuming.
