ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) The City of St. Martinville will be making some repairs to its water main starting at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The water will be shut off from Denier Street to Cashsaver’s to perform emergency repairs to broken main water line, city officials announced,

The length of time to complete repairs is unknown and following the repairs a boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.