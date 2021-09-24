St. Martinville to shut off water Friday night for repairs, boil advisory to follow

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Officials from St. Martinville say they will be shutting down water services for some customers starting at 9 p.m. tonight, Sept. 24 until repairs to water lines are complete.

Officials say the repairs center on an area from the corner of Washington and Port streets east to Bayou Teche and south to Church St.

Once repairs are finished the area will be under a boil advisory until further notice. Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least a full minute before consuming.