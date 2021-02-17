Southeast Waterworks District 2 in Abbeville issues systemwide boil advisory

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A systemwide boil advisory has been issued by Southeast Waterworks District 2 in Abbeville due to loss of water pressure.

Boil water for one minute before use. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

