Scott issues water boil advisory, Acadiana High remains open Friday

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The City of Scott has issued a boil advisory until further notice, but the Lafayette Parish School System says Acadiana High will remain open on Friday, Jan, 17.

“All safety precautions will be followed to ensure students and staff are safe,” said LPSS Public Information Office Allison Dickerson. “Meals will be served and bottled water will be provided by the Lafayette Parish School System. Students are also encouraged to bring a bottle of water if they can do so.

Dickerson said the water system is operational, so restrooms will function properly. The only issue is that water from the school’s system cannot be consumed until the boil advisory is lifted.

The boil advisory was put in place due to a loss of pressure in a portion of the city’s water infrastructure. The affected areas include Rue de Belier within the city of Scott a few hundred feet north of West Congress to Dulles Dr.