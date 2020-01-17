Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Scott issues water boil advisory, Acadiana High remains open Friday

boil alert
Posted: / Updated:
Boil Advisory_50789

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The City of Scott has issued a boil advisory until further notice, but the Lafayette Parish School System says Acadiana High will remain open on Friday, Jan, 17.

“All safety precautions will be followed to ensure students and staff are safe,” said LPSS Public Information Office Allison Dickerson. “Meals will be served and bottled water will be provided by the Lafayette Parish School System. Students are also encouraged to bring a bottle of water if they can do so.

Dickerson said the water system is operational, so restrooms will function properly. The only issue is that water from the school’s system cannot be consumed until the boil advisory is lifted.

The boil advisory was put in place due to a loss of pressure in a portion of the city’s water infrastructure. The affected areas include Rue de Belier within the city of Scott a few hundred feet north of West Congress to Dulles Dr.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
59°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories