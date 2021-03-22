Portions of Town of Leonville Water System under boil advisory

LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Town of Leonville’s water system released the following today:

The Town of Leonville has experienced problems with our water supply system. The Town’s water system is a very large rural water system that stretches from outskirts of Port Barre, outskirts of Arnaudville, outskirts of Opelousas, and all areas in between.

We are requesting that this news release is not for the entire system, but only for the areas listed.

Country Ridge Rd #114-#992, Grant Rd, Helen Garland, Garrigue, Knute Rockne, Kenneth Boagni Rd, Tillou Andrus, Dr. Charlie, Cedar Grove, Lee Garland, Suzanne Dejean, Campbell Rd, Christie Lea, Linwood Loop, Meadow Run and Leonville customers on I-49 N. Service Rd

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Leonville Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Leonville Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Town of Leonville Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals ‑ Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

Any questions, please contact LANCE LEE at (337) 351-5764 or on our website at www.townofleonville.com.