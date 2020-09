ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Portions of the town of Church Point are under a boil advisory following repairs to a main water line.

These areas include: East Plaquemine (from The Station Lounge to past North Brasseaux), Leonie, Barrousse, Franques, St. Jude, North Louis, North Joel, Labbie, Brasseaux, Delahoussaye, Lena, Hamilton, East Rosella, Sylvia, North Ethel, Jack and Moss streets.