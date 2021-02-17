UPDATE: Port Barre-area water system under boil advisory; Some areas face service cut off due to low water pressure

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE: Due to low water pressure, areas B, C and D will have a temporary service shut off until further notice.

ORIGINAL: Some customers of St. Landry Parish Waterworks Dist. 3 are under a boil advisory until further notice, according to the district. Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for a full minute before consumption.

Areas under advisory include areas B, C and D, including the following roads:

(Area B )Alex Stutes Rd., Addie Rd., Sackett Rd., Paul Bennett Rd., Pile Ridge Rd., Mt. Hope Rd., Spike Rd., LaLu Rd., Silver Rose Rd., Gentry Dr., Rayne Rd., La. 359, La. 103, (Area C) Courtableau Rd., Beau Grand, Mouille Rd., Junior’s Rd., Pappy Earl Rd., Clayton Rd., Matthew Rd., Bill Lloyd Lane, Murphy Gaudet Rd., Quebodeaux Rd., O.G. Track Rd., (Area D) East of Port Barre, the levee, Three-Mile Lake and La. 71.

Anyone with questions should call (337) 585-3796.