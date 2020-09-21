Port Barre announces isolated boil advisory

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — A break in a two-inch water main led to a loss of water pressure in an isolated portion of Port Barre’s water system, which has led to a boil advisory until further notice.

Officials say the break occurred at the corner of Saizan Ave. and Pacific St., affecting customers north of the Port Barre Headstart Center who reside along La. 103. The boil advisory is precautionary until the Office of Public Health determines water samples are clear.

Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before cooling and consuming.