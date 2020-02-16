Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Partial boil advisory issued for Village of Palmetto

Boil alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boil+advisory1_105295

PALMETTO, La. (KLFY) — The Village of Palmetto has issued a partial boil advisory for residents after a main line rupture on Rideau Road.

The six-inch line rupture has led to low water pressure in the area, which has led to the water being of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, the village has issued a boil advisory until further notice.

NOTE: Residents on La. 105 and La. 360 are not included in the boil advisory.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

  • Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Trending Stories

Sidebar