Partial boil advisory issued for Village of Palmetto

PALMETTO, La. (KLFY) — The Village of Palmetto has issued a partial boil advisory for residents after a main line rupture on Rideau Road.

The six-inch line rupture has led to low water pressure in the area, which has led to the water being of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, the village has issued a boil advisory until further notice.

NOTE: Residents on La. 105 and La. 360 are not included in the boil advisory.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: