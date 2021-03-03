Mire-Branch Water Corporation issues boil advisory for limited area

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — The Mire-Branch Water Corporation is performing a line repair on Willow Cove Rd. We have had to shut off the water for the following areas:
- On Willow Cove from addresses 1010 to 1195
- All of Virginia Rd.
- All of Waddy Ln.
- All of Estella Ln.
- All of Alamo Ln.
As a precaution, DHH recommends that we notify you of a localized boil advisory until we have cleared samples after the repair. This advisory only applies to the affected roads.
Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking.