Mire-Branch Water Corporation issues boil advisory for limited area

Boil alert

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — The Mire-Branch Water Corporation is performing a line repair on Willow Cove Rd. We have had to shut off the water for the following areas:

  • On Willow Cove from addresses 1010 to 1195
  • All of Virginia Rd.
  • All of Waddy Ln.
  • All of Estella Ln.
  • All of Alamo Ln.

As a precaution, DHH recommends that we notify you of a localized boil advisory until we have cleared samples after the repair. This advisory only applies to the affected roads.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar