Mire-Branch Water Corporation issues boil advisory for limited area

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — The Mire-Branch Water Corporation is performing a line repair on Willow Cove Rd. We have had to shut off the water for the following areas:

On Willow Cove from addresses 1010 to 1195

All of Virginia Rd.

All of Waddy Ln.

All of Estella Ln.

All of Alamo Ln.

As a precaution, DHH recommends that we notify you of a localized boil advisory until we have cleared samples after the repair. This advisory only applies to the affected roads.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking.