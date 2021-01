On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, Mire Branch Water Corporation performed an emergency repair at Mire Highway and Crown Street. The company had to shut off the water for the following areas:

On Mire Highway from addresses 5501 to 5166.

All of Crown Street

All of Fire Station Lane

A boil advisory has been issued following the repairs. This advisory only applies to the affected roads.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking.