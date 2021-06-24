Milton partial boil advisory in place after mainline pipe break

MILTON, La. (KLFY) — Parts of Milton are under a boil advisory. The Milton Water System tells News 10 a 12-inch mainline broke near the intersection of Highway 92 and Gallet Road, and they cut off water for about two percent of homes in their system for an hour Thursday morning.

The subdivision of Legend Creek and the immediate surrounding area is the most affected. The boil order applies to everyone on the east and west side of Gallet Road that is less than a quarter-mile south of Highway 92. Milton Water says between 98-99% of the system is still up and running, but everyone in the system may notice lower water than normal until a valve is fixed and the line is replaced which they are “working on very aggressively.”

Milton Water System reminds their customers water should be boiled for at least one minute while under a boil order