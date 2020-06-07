LUS issues boil advisory for north Lafayette residents

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the area between I-10 and LA-1252 and between Moss Street and LA-354.

Due to a water line break on a LUS water line, water pressure dropped significantly this morning. Crews have isolated the issue and water pressure should be resumed to normal. LUS is recommending a Boil Water Advisory for the designated area.

As a precaution, customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food prep or rinsing food. The one minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

To ensure water safety and quality, the advisory will remain in effect until collected water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health.