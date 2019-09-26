LUS issues a boil water advisory for the 4800 block of Cameron St.

Lafayette, La. – The Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the 4800 block of Cameron Street.

The advisory is due to a water line repair being made on a LUS water line, when water pressure dropped significantly this afternoon. While it is being repaired LUS is recommending a boil water advisory for the designated area.

Customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.