LUS: Boil advisory issued for portion of Cameron Street

LAFAYETTE, La. – Lafayette Utilities System has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the 4800 block of Cameron Street.

Due to water line repair on a LUS water line, water pressure dropped significantly this afternoon, the company said.

While crews work to repair the damage, LUS is recommending a boil water sdvisory for the designated area.

Customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.