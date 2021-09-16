Leonville water system issues boil advisory

LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Town of Leonville Water System has issued a boil advisory for a number of its customers, according to town officials.

The order affects residents from the 4600 block to the 5900 block of La. 31, including Marcel St., Pleasant Run Rd., Bayou Teche Subdivision Rd., Williber Ln., Kamin Dr. and Tom Schexnayder Rd. The boil order is in effect until further notice

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by boiling the water for one full minute in a clearn container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.