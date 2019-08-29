Lawtell Water District 1 under system wide boil advisory

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) – Residents in Lawtell who are customers of the Lawtell Water District 1 are under a systemwide boil advisory.



Officials with the Water District tell News 10 the reason for issuing this advisory is due to an electrical issue stemming from last night’s weather.



As always, customers are urged to bring their water to a rolling boil for one (1) full minute before consumption.



The advisory will remain in effect until clean water samples are approved by DHH.