LAWCO issues boil advisory, asking customers conserve water to avoid shutting system down

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Water Company is asking its customers to conserve water due to excessive usage and leaks in the system. They have also issued a boil advisory until further notice.

The advisory includes the City of New Iberia, the Village of Loreauville, The Port of Iberia, Lydia, and Avery Island.

“High demand for water could cause the system to have to be shut down to recovery,” said a company spokesperson in a press release. “If you have a broken pipe, please turn off your water or call the customer service line to have us turn it off. As a precaution, we are issuing a boil water advisory for the entire water system.”