Lafayette Utilities System issues boil advisory for areas north of I-10

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Utilities System has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the areas north of I-10, south of Gendarme Road, west of Wilderness Trail and east of Janvier Road.

They said because of an increase in customer usage, the water pressure dropped significantly.

As a precaution, LUS is advising customers in the affected to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food prep or rinsing food.

The one minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil, LUS said.