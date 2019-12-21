Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Jeanerette residents under boil order until further notice

boil alert
Posted: / Updated:
boil+advisory1_105295

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials in Jeanerette are urging residents to observe a boil order for all tap water until further notice.

In a press release, officials explained that the town has experienced a loss of pressure system-wide. The pressure loss means that the microbiological quality of the town’s water is questionable.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

  • Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
48°F Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar