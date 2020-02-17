Live Now
Hathaway water system in Jeff Davis Parish under boil advisory

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jeff Davis Parish Water Dist. 4, which includes the Hathaway area north of Jennings, is under a system-wide boil advisory until further notice.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

  • Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

