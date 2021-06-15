Grand Prarie water system under boil advisory

GRAND PRAIRIE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with Cenla Environmental Science announced that the Grand Prairie water system is under a boil advisory until further notice.

Spokesman Spencer Brown said a water line break north of the water well site on Fogal Rd. has affected residents in the area. No critical customers, such as hospitals, nursing homes or food establishments, have been affected.

Residents are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one full minute prior to consumption.