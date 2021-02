EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Evangeline Parish Water District 1 has issued a boil advisory in Pine Prairie for residents on Hampton Dupre Road, Morgan Road, Tib Road, Jeanus Road, North Dock Road, Traffic Lane, Hale Road, Bic Vic Road, Darrel Road, Heritage Road, Fig Street, Clifford Lane, Jacy Lane, Mulberry Street and Majic Road due to low water pressure.

Bring water to a boil for one full minutes before consumption until further notice.