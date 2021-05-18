Egan Water Corporation announces boil advisory

EGAN, La. (KLFY) — Officials from Egan Water Corporation South Side (Side 2) announced their area will be under boil advisory until further notice.
Residents in the area should bring their water to a rolling boil for a full minute before consuming.
