Egan Water Corporation announces boil advisory

EGAN, La. (KLFY) — Officials from Egan Water Corporation South Side (Side 2) announced their area will be under boil advisory until further notice.

Residents in the area should bring their water to a rolling boil for a full minute before consuming.

