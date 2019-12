The Egan Water Corporation will temporarily turn off water services today (Wednesday) between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm.

The water will be turned off in the following locations:

Oriole Road

Myers Road

Old Spanish Trail (east of midland only)

A precautionary boil advisory to follow, for these locations, until further notice.

For more information you can contact the Egan Water office at 337-788-2889.