DUSON, La. (KLFY) All Town of Duson Water Customers are under a boil advisory, according to Police Chief Kip Judice.

All water used for consumption by those who pay their water bills to the Town of Duson must be boiled prior to consumption, Judice said.

Overnight the Town’s Water Tower lost communication with the water plant and system pressure dropped below 20 PSI, Chief Judice said.

Town Officials will notify residents when it is safe to resume consumption without boiling water.