City of St. Martinville Boil Advisory
Boil alert
Posted:
Jun 12, 2020 / 08:36 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 12, 2020 / 08:40 AM CDT
The City of St. Martinville is under a Boil Advisory until further notice.
