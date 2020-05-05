Chataignier Water System issues boil advisory

CHATAIGNIER, La. (KLFY)- Due to a water line break a boil advisory is issued for residents on Austin Rd and will remain in effect until rescinded. Line has been repaired.

The Chataignier Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

Residents are reminded to disinfect their water by boiling for on full minute and cooling prior to consumption.